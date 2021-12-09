Readers’ Christmas Commentary This story is partly related to the current parent who’s going through a split-up, and concerned about the implications for their five-year-old child, over the Christmas holidays (November 16):

“My spouse and I are fortunately together, but a dozen years ago we faced an awkward holiday dynamic after my mother died and my father remarried. We’d previously spent the holidays with my parents.

“My cautionary tale from back then might be relevant to your readers. I’m an only child. My spouse and I are immigrants to Canada. I have no other family within hundreds of miles.

“My spouse’s entire family lives on the other side of the world, too far/expensive for us to visit them in the time available during December holidays.

“My step-mother owned a modest house, too small to accommodate her family and us. Because of dynamics on their end, we weren’t invited to their event.

“For this reason, I contacted every family I could think of within reasonable driving distance of our home in Ontario who had a child of a similar age/interests to our own. I asked if they might be available for an informal get-together during the holiday season.

“Our child was then just nine years old. I contacted at least ten households of friends. Sadly, every single family had already developed longstanding routines.

“I don’t think this was personal, as we were all happy to connect at other times of the year. But the holidays are very highly choreographed for most people.

“Their own family dynamics may be complicated. Even longstanding friends may not be able to help, despite the best of intentions.

“There are a lot of households in Canada, especially those comprised of immigrants like us, that don’t have extended families who can easily fill in the gap.

“I’d say to your letter-writer, the parent of a five-year-old, if another family might not be available, don’t take it personally. This situation may also be complicated by the pandemic.

“A child who’s not yet vaccinated may potentially make visits with other households problematic. The pandemic may also complicate some other special events in which a parent and child could ordinarily participate.

“But surely there are other ways to make the occasion memorable.”