My wife of 17 years and I have two sons, 16 and 11. The eldest has half his vaccinations, the youngest has none.

Our former kiddie-doctor had given our youngest an extra MMR vaccine (protection against measles, mumps and rubella). His mother thinks it affected him negatively.

Now, no vaccines of any kind for them or her.

She’d lived in a Communist country and spent a year in-and-out of hospital when eight-years-old. She was “needled” many times then, with terrible side effects.

She’ll still not listen to any medical experts on anything. She’s about to lose her job because of her unvaccinated status. I work seven days weekly to make ends meet.

The negative consequences to us will be financial, plus limited access to society and the possible (illness) outcomes.

I’m fully vaccinated and my older son had one dose. We covertly obtained his health card which she hides.

She’s also used the pandemic as a tool to remove the kids from school with no desire to have them attend, ever.

I’m wondering what are my legal options to get my kids fully vaccinated.

Father at Wit’s End