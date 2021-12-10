My wife of 17 years and I have two sons, 16 and 11. The eldest has half his vaccinations, the youngest has none.
Our former kiddie-doctor had given our youngest an extra MMR vaccine (protection against measles, mumps and rubella). His mother thinks it affected him negatively.
Now, no vaccines of any kind for them or her.
She’d lived in a Communist country and spent a year in-and-out of hospital when eight-years-old. She was “needled” many times then, with terrible side effects.
She’ll still not listen to any medical experts on anything. She’s about to lose her job because of her unvaccinated status. I work seven days weekly to make ends meet.
The negative consequences to us will be financial, plus limited access to society and the possible (illness) outcomes.
I’m fully vaccinated and my older son had one dose. We covertly obtained his health card which she hides.
She’s also used the pandemic as a tool to remove the kids from school with no desire to have them attend, ever.
I’m wondering what are my legal options to get my kids fully vaccinated.
Father at Wit’s End
Your wife’s frightening/painful childhood experiences occurred elsewhere at least 25-plus years ago.
So, she’s refusing to recognize the great contribution to children’s health in this country and many others through vaccines.
The World Health Organization notes that by August 2020 every country world-wide except Pakistan and Afghanistan had eradicated the crippling poliovirus through mass vaccination campaigns reaching millions, mostly children.
Your wife’s fears now expose your children to potential severe illness... when just last Nov. 5, Canadians under 12-years-old accounted for the highest number of new COVID-19 infections, said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
Talk to a family court lawyer to learn the potential legal response to your situation.
With the risks, at this time of writing, of the contagious coronavirus and/or it’s variant(s) on the rise again in several countries, the best chance we all have for staying healthy is full vaccination status.
Keeping school-age children away from socialization and school-based education won’t necessarily prevent every chance of Covid transmission when living with an unvaccinated parent, or having random exposures.
She’s risking a far worse outcome if she refuses her children their right to vaccines.
Seeking a divorce may not provide the response you’re seeking. It breaks up a family, which often creates other unhappy results for the children.
Your wife’s personal experience was terrifying. It could possibly be deemed an acceptable reason for her to not be vaccinated if a medical doctor felt she’s truly at some risk emotionally/physically from it.
But that’s not the case with your two sons.
