My wife of eight years has suddenly caused me extreme pain and distrust.

Six years ago, I had a promotion and was working long hours, returning home exhausted. During that time, my wife’s job contract ended. She was alone a lot, bored, and resented my absences.

She decided to visit her best friend from university who lives in another city, and left for three weeks. I was happy for her.

She returned more understanding of my work (which I soon handled with less extended hours). My wife was hired for another job, then a year later became pregnant and stayed home to raise our kids - two children now, ages four and two.

She’s become very busy and stressed but suddenly revealed that when she’d visited her friend, she had a fling with that woman’s brother whom she’d met years before.

I’m shocked, hurt, have no idea how to handle this. Did she have him in mind when she left? Was it a continuation of a past attraction between them which may repeat in future? Or was it payback for my being so preoccupied with my job?

I’ve loved her dearly right until this revelation. Now I’m not sure I can forgive or trust her again. But I don’t want our children to suffer from this.

Shocked Husband