Dear Readers - Here’s some of many responses to a letter-writer’s complaint regarding Canadian neighbours who travelled to their Florida property (February 16): Reader #1 – “I’m happy for my neighbours who are able to go to their winter home in Florida and also get vaccinated. “If the disgruntled/hurt letter-writer just had showed some kindness and positivity with the neighbours she/he would have a much happier life.”

Reader #2 – “The government encouraged us not to travel but do allow it. People must quarantine upon their return. Yes, there’s some physical health risk, but there’s also the mental health aspect, a huge issue for many people. I’m not worried about them infecting others if they properly quarantine upon their return. “My family and I haven’t travelled because I’m not comfortable doing so. But I don’t judge. The people I know have worn masks, followed all rules and properly quarantined.”

Reader #3 – “About Canadians getting vaccinated in Florida: It's a response to, "it’s available there when it wasn’t available here.” “The complex where we own in Florida obtained the vaccine for all owners. Our friends went, got the vaccine and returned weeks ago. “I'm 85, my wife and I didn't go, so we're waiting, isolated and in risk. Should we have gambled instead?”

Reader #4 - “I don't know what we did to deserve the pariah status we’ve been accorded. It’s like we voluntarily decided to be infected with Covid and spread it to unsuspecting Canadians. “We travelled to properties we own in Florida. We and our friends aren’t in hot spots like Miami. “We walk outside in the warmth and play socially-distanced golf (just as was done in Toronto during the summer). We haven't been to a restaurant and wear masks during required trips to the store. “My wife and I and Canadian friends here have received the vaccine. Yet we’re told upon returning to Canada we have to go through severe isolation while variants brought to Canada were on airplanes returning from hotspots (Brazil, UK, etc.).”

Reader #5 – “My wife and I are wintering in our Florida home for six months, having left mid-October. For six months we’ve posed zero risk of spreading COVID-19 to other Canadians, consumed zero Canadian health care resources and will return vaccinated, thereby saving vaccine for other Canadians. “We’ll test negative before returning. Why do so many people think this is a bad thing?”

Reader #6 – “It seems that your reader is envious and that the friendship with the neighbours isn’t genuine. I don’t see the travellers as selfish for taking advantage of an opportunity to protect themselves. “I’m 71, cooped up in a Toronto winter, waiting anxiously for my turn for a vaccine. I’m not begrudging others who can get one.”

Reader #7 – “As retired health care providers who worked 43 years doing shifts/weekends/holidays and exposed ourselves to every infection while caring physically for sick patients, it seems very short-sighted to shame our choice to leave the Canadian winter. “Two sisters died at early retirement so for us, at that stage, we realize there are only so many heart-beats left. Resenting our southern living is simply small-minded.”

Ellie - I agree there’s been too much rush to criticism. Discontent is rampant this winter due to pandemic anxiety/fatigue: Waiting for vaccines, fearing virus variants. Disclaimer: In the past, I’ve enjoyed some rented winter weeks on Florida’s west-coast Keys, but this year I’m remaining in Canada throughout, because it’s home.

I’m a single male, 60. I believe that sex is reserved for a loving/close marriage, yet I still have much desire. I want a sex-filled, loving/close marriage but many women aren’t interested in sex. They only pretend it to trap the man, then spring the sexless life on their husband. How can I determine up front, so I don't get caught? Companionship-only in marriage doesn’t interest me. Seeking A Sexy Future

If you truly believe that many women purposefully trap a man into marriage, stick with dating as a bachelor. Otherwise, you’ll have difficulty trusting a woman you like, she’ll feel your distance, and the relationship won’t develop. Many women hope to share sexual passion in marriage but if they feel judged or disrespected, the flame easily dies out. It takes two to share a sex-filled marriage, not just one judging and the other having to always prove herself.