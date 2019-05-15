After my beloved father died, I distracted myself: Moving continents, changing jobs, supporting family, a second graduate degree.

I also entered a relationship.

Although the man I loved had a complex history (civil war background, devastating circumstances in his marriage), he truly loved me.

But I didn't know how to communicate rationally about emotional topics.

I didn't know how to ask him about his relationship with his informally-separated wife.

I made assumptions, broke his trust searching for information, and got very angry.

This continued for five years. When I finally lost him, all the grief from losing my father emerged.

Working through those feelings in therapy, I came to realize what I’d lost by losing my relationship.

I’d failed to communicate rationally with someone I deeply loved. I was so lost that I never acknowledged his needs, nor did I try to understand his perspective.

I had empathy and compassion for his circumstances, but I only made his life more difficult.

Now, one year after losing him, I’ve finally learned that the issue was really with me.

I now love that he has a respectful relationship with his ex.

I’d put him in a position where omitting the truth was easier than fighting with me, and I now see why he second-guessed wanting to be with me.

I didn't practice non-violent communication (which I deeply regret) but I also didn't know or understand anything I was going through myself.

Is there anything I can do to make amends with this wonderful man? Or have I pushed him so far away with my patterns of behaviour that all hope is lost?

I don't date regularly. I have never felt such a connection. I would love to have him in my life again.

Love Lost