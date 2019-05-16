I’ve been married for 11 years. I have grown children from a previous marriage. I discovered a year ago that my husband was using his credit card to buy gadgets, clothes, and technology toys.

He doesn’t have the income to pay for all this.

I informed him that it had to stop and that all his income would have to go towards paying off his debt.

I later found that he’d charged an additional $3,000 to his credit-card limit.

He must pay it off and can't buy anything more, I thought.

Recently, I saw new items. He said that it was stuff bought long before and only put away now.

I discovered that he’s obtained another credit card with a smaller limit, which he’s been using for some time.

He’s been lying “No” to my face when I ask if he’s been using his credit card. Yet every day he calls and says, "Love you."

How can someone love me and yet lie like he does? I’m working my butt off to save enough money to buy a house. How can I do this if he’s undermining my saving with his spending?

Are my concerns out of proportion? My son thinks I should let it go, but I can't seem to drop my concerns.

Credit Confused