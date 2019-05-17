My soon-to-be-ex (stbx)and I have always had a rocky relationship, but loved each other enough to fight through it.

In 2016, we went to the Central American seaside with my side of the family.

He didn't get certified ahead for scuba-diving, and was upset that all the men were going, so he drank.

It made me feel miserable. One night he was so drunk that he yelled at our child publicly about not doing something that he’d already done.

We had words, then my brother accused him of beating me which he’d never done.

We took an early flight home and tried to work things out.

My family scares me. I don't do well with conflict or confrontation for fear of disappointing them or causing them to badmouth me.

Three years later, in which my stbx didn’t attend anything involving my family, and words thrown from both sides with no one apologizing, caused fights at home and me giving up.

I filed for divorce in January and thought it was the right thing. But going to counselling and reading marriage books/videos have shown me that I could’ve done more to make him feel loved and secure in the marriage.

I’m now having second thoughts, but my family has supported my break-up decision and I'm afraid they’ll have lots more to say.

I don't want to disappoint them, but I can’t live my life to their standards. I must explain that I need them and him but I don't know how to say that in a loving way.

Need the Right Words