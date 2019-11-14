Dear Readers - Here’s a new twist on Relationship Issues:

“I don’t have any relationship issues. My wife and I don’t have any drama in our lives. Why? Because we respect each other. That’s all it takes, mutual respect.

“There’s a truism that reads, “Be kind, for every person you meet is fighting a Great Battle.” That goes for your spouse, your partner, your co-workers, etc.

“Several of our friends envy my wife because I do the cooking, the laundry, I buy her flowers, we sometimes go out for dinner.

“I do these things because we’re partners. When my wife comes home I don’t want her to carry her outside troubles through the door with her.

“I make a conscious effort to try and create an environment that says, “You’re safe here, I am your safe place.”

“If we have a late supper and the dishes don’t get done, I do them and clean up the kitchen before I go to work.

“I want my wife to be able get out of bed relaxed, to be able to ease into the day.

“I’m the luckiest guy. I won the lottery when I hooked up with her. I have a life I couldn’t have even imagined when I was young.

“You might say I live in a perpetual state of Gratitude. So, if you want a good, strong, honest, loving relationship, all it takes is humility and gratitude.

“If you find yourself walking down that slippery slope into a disagreement, all you have to ask yourself is, “What part of me needs to be Right?” It’s a very powerful introspection.

“Of course, our relationship is not perfect. One day my wife and I were having a disagreement and she said to me, “Honey, you could be right... or you could be happy.”

“That ended the disagreement.”