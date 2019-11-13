I’m the second wife of a widower 15 years older than me, whom I married after his wife died at 47, leaving him with two children whom I helped raise as my own.

We had 25 happy years together. Now 77, my husband had to be moved to an assisted care facility three years ago due to his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Both adult children live with their own families in other cities.

I visit my husband every day for several hours and help feed him lunch. He must eat only pureed foods to avoid choking as he’s forgotten how to swallow.

I’ve hired a private caregiver to feed him dinner, and stay till the staff gets him ready for bed.

Though the nursing-home has personal care workers, I feel better with his having one-on-one care around meals.

Six months ago, a man I knew from our bridge club called suggesting we meet for breakfast. His wife had died two years before that and I assumed he wanted to air his feelings to someone who’d understand the loss.

We both talked about the changes in our lives. A few intermittent breakfasts followed, we saw a play together, then met for dinner, and three months ago we stated our feelings for each other.

I’m 62, as is my friend, both fortunate to be healthy with good energy.

My husband hasn’t any quality of life. He rarely looks at me when I’m present and, even then, shows no recognition, not even at the sound of my voice.

I’ll continue to support him with visits and private-nursing care for the rest of his days.

Must I pass up this chance to have happiness and love in my life again?

Whether it lasts for as many as 20 years ahead, or far less, it seems foolish on my part to miss it, based on what I realize may be others’ judgements and gossip.

The Right Choice?