My husband and I emigrated to North America 20 years ago and settled in very well. Our two daughters were born here and are now 18 and 20.

As they became “young women,” my husband became stricter with them, based on our religion. And he has more opinions about how I dress and where I go with my female friends.

He’s become more religious himself, which is a change from how we lived in the earlier years here.

I’ve told him that while I respect his personal commitment to our religion, his own more relaxed attitude of the past was accepted by both of us.

I’ve also reminded him that we raised the girls with that more open approach in their formative years.

He’s free to pray, attend religious services and meetings as much as he wishes, but I’ve said I believe it’s unfair to impose those changes on me and our daughters.

Neither they nor I behave disrespectfully to the religion, nor the basic beliefs. We are not following any other religion, and we are not living loosely.

We participate in the major religious holidays, but also enjoy those of our adopted country - Halloween when the kids were young, Thanksgiving, Christmas. We treat these as family times, not as part of our religion.

Our daughters are both excellent students, polite and respectable women, who’ve never given us a moment’s worry.

I’ve held a respected community-service job for ten years.

How can I get my husband to stop imposing his changed involvement with religion on us?

Religious Impasse