I’ve been off my work as a first responder, for more than a year. I’d witnessed traumatizing events that caused tension in my marriage.

I had to focus on my mental health and seek treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Meanwhile, I suffered a miscarriage (unexpected pregnancy) which further spiralled me into a destructive state of mind requiring grief therapy.

I want to return to work but feel conflicted about it.

I’m exposed to violence and attacks there almost daily, which I know will trigger my anxiety again.

But I feel my entire life (including having children) is on hold.

I’ve applied to several other jobs, but either failed the interviews, or the money wasn’t enough to support keeping my home and paying off our expenses. My current job pays incredibly well.

I recently asked my doctor about medication, after a psychotherapist said that the medication would “re-calibrate” my brain, then I could stop taking it.

But my doctor said that I’d likely become dependent on medication (due to both social anxiety and PTSD).

I was told instead to get a new job and continue mindfulness meditation.

I feel like just taking the medication but I know I cannot work that job forever because it’ll further deteriorate my mental health. (Most seasoned staff there are very jaded, unhappy, and stuck).

Having no interview success all year makes me miserable and anxious, as does the possibility of having to go back.

Seeking My Normal Again