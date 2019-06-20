I’m a retired divorced/widower. I’d dated quite a few women prior to meeting someone who I thought was special, a year ago.

Our feelings were mutual, and we’ve been spending a lot of time together. The affection and intimacy are still great.

But her jealousy borders on paranoia.

She gets hysterical, disrespectful, abusive and screams, about my previous dates before her, and unfounded innuendo about my friendships with females over the years.

She has her own condo but spends many nights at my home. Every time that she’s away from me overnight, she thinks I’ve seen someone else.

I’m in my early-70s, she’s 20 years younger. I’d thought she’d be my full-time partner, but I have second thoughts now.

I’ve mentioned that she should discuss her mood swings with her doctor, because she swings from being a sweet loving person to offensive if I don’t confirm her accusations.

Also, there are conflicts. Recently, our airfare for a joint trip to Europe was $1800.00. We’d agreed to split the cost of the flights. She now refuses to pay me back, though I covered all our expenses while there.

We cannot have an objective discussion about anything, as she knows it all.

Though she stays with me a lot, she’ll cook only rarely. I take her out for meals quite often.

I really want to end this, as I don’t believe it’ll work due to her very unpredictable behaviour and unwarranted screaming outbursts.

I’ve asked her to leave if she’s not happy with me. Yet she refuses to end it.

I now just want to spend my retirement in peace.

Disappointed and Done