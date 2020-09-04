I’m turning 45 soon. I see it as, hopefully, the milestone of half my life, given the longer lifespan of healthy seniors.

That marker matters, so that I don’t repeat the relationship mistakes of my past:

1) Growing up as the child of immigrants, I was ashamed of my parents and did everything to be different from them.

2) I married at 20, mostly to leave home. I chose a success-driven guy from the mainstream culture.

I soon learned that he chose me as someone he could dominate, treat as a know-nothing from the wrong side of town, and have affairs. I had no power to stop him nor the confidence to leave.

3) After my divorce at 35, (he left for a woman from “his crowd”) I was ardently pursued by a man I met through work.

By then, I was admired and respected among colleagues/friends. My new man convinced me that he valued me as a full partner.

Within 10 months, we were sleeping apart. He was only interested in winning me, not working at our relationship.

For him, I was too successful, with too many ideas of my own. Fortunately, we hadn’t lived together long.

But the break-up still took a financial toll. My parents insisted on helping out (despite my former mis-judgment of them.) My self-confidence took a huge hit.

What do you advise for me to start afresh toward a positive, emotionally healthy future?

Vital Turning Point