I’ve never considered doing this before, but I’m inclined to now, after having lunch with my friend.

She and I have had a wonderful 15-year friendship but since this pandemic started, we’ve had a major difference of opinion.

She seems to have accepted the “myth” (in my view) that COVID-19 is just a form of flu. She believes that it’s a major conspiracy to control our lives.

She doesn’t believe in social distancing nor wearing a face mask, which I feel is necessary.

She’s shown me and forwarded to me various links, messages and posts outlining that this pandemic is just a ruse to take over our civil rights and liberties.

And to keep us from questioning the medical advice we’ve received from the government and health departments, newspapers and many medical professionals.

I’ve not agreed nor disagreed with what she says/believes. I don’t know if it’s because I don’t want to ruin the friendship.

But I’m increasingly uncomfortable hearing, what I consider, the misinformation that she believes.

Should I keep holding my tongue or speak out, try to change her mind and jeopardize our friendship?

In many other areas of topics and life, we have very much in common.

Deeply Confused and Distressed