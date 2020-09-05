I’m a man, 38, who’d been in a pleasant but frustrating long-distance relationship for several years, when I met someone else through my work.

The instant attraction and excitement I felt for the new woman made the other relationship, with our inability to travel to each other ever since last March, pale by comparison.

I immediately told that person that, though I still cared for her as a wonderful person, I was sorry but had to move on due to an unexpected situation of having been “lovestruck.”

She said she was disappointed but cared about my happiness, and so she understood.

My new romance took off like an explosion. She fascinated me with her many facets - ambitious, smart, lively, passionate, and fun.

Though we worked for different branches of our company, we practically lived together from the start, except for when she visited her health-compromised mother on her own.

But it turned out that “ambitious” was her driving quality. And it included cheating and lying.

I found out through gossip that she’d been having an affair with the top boss, risking both her mother and me to COVID-19 exposure.

Confronted, she initially denied it and acted like the wounded party.

One month later, she’s been texting abject apologies, saying that he wooed her with false promises of business promotions and partnerships that turned her head.

She’s promised she’ll never cheat on me again, that she loves me and is deeply sorry.

I’ve read your opinion answering others’ issues regarding cheating, that a couple can get past an affair if they still share a strong love, discuss openly why the infidelity occurred, and get counselling together to understand why it happened.

Do I, and this woman have that chance?

Seeking Hope