I’ve been divorced for 15 years, our one child lives with me.

Prior, we had joint custody; I had extensive visits most weekends, all summer, and all holidays.

The mother wasn’t on speaking terms with her parents. They asked me to see their grandson. With my son’s approval, I shared my access. I felt it’d be wrong not to.

His mother accused me of several things, including sexual abuse of the child. That resulted in a lecture from the Family Court Judge, about false accusations and her being responsible for all costs of transportation for access.

When my son moved with me (he’s now 20), he wanted no further contact with his mother.

I advised him, despite the problems, that he stay in contact, that he’d regret his decision in the future, so he continued contact.

Now, she wants to visit her son at home.

I’d be okay with that, except I fear she’ll again make up stories, as happened numerous times in the past, that end up with me being arrested.

Her entire family doesn’t speak to her, nor will see her, saying she has extensive mental illness problems.

I cannot wish her away. My son says I’m not to worry, it’ll be like in the past.

They (i.e. the police/courts) will say she’s crazy, fine, but I fear that, even a few minutes alone with her is problematic.

But this means no contact at all with her, no chance of her and I being civil.

It all gives my son great stress. He’s my concern, he’s had far too much stress in his life.

I’m lost for an answer.

Worried Father