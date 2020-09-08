We’re four couples who’ve been close friends for years, including our children, based on friendship between the husbands who originally met in high school.

One couple lives one hour away from the others. We hadn’t all gotten together during the pandemic lockdown or “family bubble” restrictions.

But we finally agreed recently to picnic and play games in a park that was central for us all.

The eight adults were one grouping, and we stayed socially distant. The 13 kids ended up in two groups (under 12’s and teenagers), also socially distanced.

We wore masks to start but, of course, not when we were eating. The picnic food had been divided into separate trays for each person.

It looked like a very upbeat get-together for us all, until I overheard two of the guys’ voices getting louder. They were obviously arguing, and their kids were gathering closer.

One of my buddies suddenly grabbed his wife’s hand, she hoisted her backpack, their son took their cooler, two daughters followed, and they rushed toward their car.

I still don’t know what went wrong, but they took it very seriously. The other guy insists he doesn’t know why. He apologized anyway but was brushed off.

I feel terrible about this incident. These are very decent people, including everyone present.

We’ve been through a lot together, always supportive - from the serious illness of one couple’s child to celebrating every major milestone together.

I’ve phoned/emailed the couple asking what I can do to resolve things. No response.

Is this about the anxiety we’ve all got because of the coronavirus, or a private dispute between two old friends that’s boiled to the surface?

Bewildered Best Friend