My wife and I used to be very good friends with a couple we met while on a cruise one year, who we then bumped into on a different cruise the following year. After that, we booked our trips together for several years until COVID.

We were together overseas in March of 2020, when COVID hit its international peak, and the world essentially went into lockdown. EVERYONE was scrambling to get a flight home, and the flights were becoming less available. This couple had friends also travelling at that time nearby. They were able to rent a private boat to ferry them to their friends, who then flew them home on a chartered plane.

They never told us what they were doing, rather, just disappeared from the hotel where we were staying together. I was shocked! To be stranded was one thing, but to not even inform us was simply another.

That was the end of the friendship for me. I never wanted to see them again. Two years later, when people started getting together outdoors, we were invited to a party that they also attended. They came rushing up to us with big hellos and hugs, but I wasn’t having it. My wife, on the other hand, was warm and friendly.

Over the past three years, my wife regularly sees the woman. But I don’t understand how she can even look them in the eye. It’s now our main source of argument.

Why can’t she see what I see?

Disloyal Frenemies