One man has been important in my life for some years, and a second man is my husband. It may sound odd but living this way has become very uncomfortable.

I’ve been best friends with the first guy since we met at school. I thought that he seemed interested in me, and I was flattered. But I soon learned that he and my best girlfriend had connected. Soon they were married with children.

I worked in the same city and needed a place to live. They generously invited me to rent a room at their place which was like a haven for me.

A few years passed, I got another job that involved travel, met the man whom I married and had children.

My husband is a good man, raised by parents who thought he was perfect. He grew up choosing his own pursuits. For example, if the kids and I wanted to go on a picnic, and their father preferred to stay home, he would do so. The distance between us grew.

I suggested a separation. He resisted. It took almost three years for him to accept it. He still sees our children.

Then a terrible shock happened. My best guy-friend’s wife suddenly died. I attended her funeral and comforted their children who I’d known since their births.

I still worked and travelled, and my friend and I stayed in touch.

It’s four years later. My kids adjusted to divorce, and they know that my friend and I, living in different locales, connect whenever possible. He’s talking about our getting married, while I’m happy with our relationship as it is.

But I wonder if we’ve all been through too much drama and change. I love the man, maybe always have. Now, I worry about starting anew. Will he judge me as too independent when he still needs comfort and peace?

Can This Work?