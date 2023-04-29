My daughter, from age six, was always happy when the same-age boys allowed her to join their activities, because there were no similar-age girls nearby. She determined to prove she could keep up with the boys.

Now, at 16, my daughter’s “hanging out” with a teenage boy I hadn’t met till they started seeing each other daily. He lives in an expensive neighbourhood, always has money available, and invites her to his home right after school.

She confessed that there’s no parent around as both parents run their family business.

Recently, my daughter and I were out food-shopping together. At the store, I noticed her upper arm was causing her pain and she was grabbing it with her other hand.

When I asked what was the matter, she changed the subject.

Under my determined probing, she admitted that her boyfriend “likes to do floor combat with her.” She eventually revealed a significant bruise.

I raised the topic of abuse, and though she dismissed me as “extreme,” she confessed that the wrestling-type activity has become an everyday practice, also saying that “he always apologizes if I say it hurts badly.”

Enough. I told her that I don’t trust this boy. He never comes to our house, and when I forced a situation where he had to pick her up at our place, he barely looked me in the eye.

I told her that “it’s over.” I said she needs to recognize when someone is forcefully overbearing, and insists on things being about their interests.

I said that if she saw him secretly, she’d be breaking the trust between us. She ended the relationship.

Did I handle this appropriately?

Sensing Abuse