I’ve been married for 14 years and a lot is different from what I thought it’d be like.

My then-boyfriend and I were totally connected. I respected his job and also understood he needed some guy time with his friends. He was proud of my success as an intern in a big firm, and we were both feeling very good about our joint income.

We could buy a nice condo and also take two-week breaks in both summer and winter. Then we had kids. Our two daughters are ten and seven. We needed a house.

Before the pandemic, their father still spent two late nights and a weekend each month out with his buddies. Nothing was allowed to interfere, not even my company’s major off-site weekend meetings.

I’d have to beg my parents to take the children, though I knew it’s a lot of work for them, and that the girls missed us even though their grandparents adore them.

Much more has changed us since Covid. My husband’s constantly “busy” even though he’s working from home. He’s either on his phone and/or computer and in between he’s playing games like a restless teenager. He may even be addicted to gaming, which isn’t a healthy model for our daughters.

I’m very conflicted. I understand there’s been huge stress on everyone since our lives changed a year ago when the virus first affected everything.

But I feel guilty working when my children need comforting because they’re afraid they’ll have to wear masks forever and worry about getting sick or infecting others.

So far, we ‘ve stayed healthy, but I know in my heart we’ve been affected in a negative way.

It feels like we’re no longer solid as a couple, like we’re each operating in separate spheres... he’s on his path, I’m on mine, and we fit in the children, their homework and any special interests, when we can or must.

How do we get back to that time when we were bonded together and being a family was a joy for us all? Do we have to wait for some announcement one or two more years ahead that COVID-19 has been conquered and we can emerge from our private bunkers of fear and isolation?

Everything’s Changed