Like many families with children, pandemic-parenting and pandemic-life is taking its toll on ours. A huge breakdown of communication between my husband and me is now a huge stressor and getting worse.

I feel that a marriage with great communication builds a positive foundation to weather storms. My husband of 21 years actually wrote me poetry about this when we were dating!

Now, after 21 years, he interrupts when I’m speaking to him and often doesn’t stay on topic. Anytime there’s a new idea or plan that requires discussion he shuts down and discourages me.

When I’ve encouraged our getting marriage counselling, he says that it will never work. It’s affected the way we interact because I just don't want to talk with him anymore because I don’t feel honored.

We recently had an argument about toilets. I’ve seen two of our toilets malfunction since last year. I’ve expressed multiple times that these should be changed. His answer is that it's my son's fault and my fault, and since they work fine for him the problem is that we’re doing something wrong.

I find him passive-aggressive and uncaring. We never agree on renovations even though we have plans in place.

I don't want to be RIGHT all the time and I’m not a nag. But I want to be heard, respected, and need a partner who listens. I have already shared my feelings with my husband about this.

Our communication has not improved and I’m finding myself drained of energy to help things along.

Any advice to encourage positive communication and rebuild a foundation worth fighting for?

Desperately Seeking Communication