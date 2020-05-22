It took me four years after my husband died to consider dating. I was 50. We’d been together since high school.

I had two dates (divorced men) through friends, and thought, Never again. They wanted a “better” Number 2 wife.

I wanted my best friend and lover back.

Then I met someone whose wife had passed three years ago. He said there was no pressure to try to find “the one” again. We’d both already had that great luck.

What we needed now, he said, was good company, good conversation, doing things we’d enjoy together.

Soon, we were dating. We even spent three days and nights away together in the countryside.

After that, he sometimes stayed over at my place after we’d been out somewhere.

We both have adult kids in their 20’s and 30s (he’s 60), so we didn’t push toward living together. We just understood that we were in a relationship.

Then the pandemic took over our lives. He stayed at his place. Once that first decision was made, we could no longer get together in person.

Oddly, we’re still a couple. We have dinner “together” a few nights a week, online. We screen some of the same movies and series so we can discuss them later.

What do you make of this way of dating while mostly “isolating (alone) at home?”

A Widow’s Story