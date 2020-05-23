I’ve had a long-term affair on my wife, with a woman whom I thought was single, but who’s now revealed that she’s still married.

My wife now knows and I’m trying to reconcile with her.

But I want to reach out to the other woman’s husband.

She’s very lonely and seems stuck in a routine. She seemed to just want to have someone to talk with.

It began with us chatting, and when she found out we shared some interests, it became longer conversations.

She talked about the rut and routine her life was in, about her wanting to live in a special locale overseas and enjoy the life there, while also using her language skills.

She talked about being frustrated at being stuck in a small town here, as well as her fears of leaving.

She misses the past and how much more simple it was. She seemed lonely and wanted someone with whom to share her dreams and interests.

When things got more serious she said that she’d been married but that it didn’t work out.

I can also say that ours was not the first affair she’s had. She often talked about dalliances she had in the past. She seems genuinely sad, bored and alone.

When we last talked, I told her that I had to stop the affair and to try again with my wife.

She exploded that I was just a stand-in and admitted to me that she was still married. This was the first time that I knew about this.

It seemed that she’d arranged to meet with me while her husband was working.

Believe me, that had I known that she was still married I would never have continued on with this affair.

Since finding this out I’ve spent months trying to fix things with my own wife, which has included admitting my own actions and adultery.

I am still struggling, both with my feelings for the other woman and trying to fix my own family. My wife had already suspected something.

Needing Guidance