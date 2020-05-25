How do I cope with an attractive husband who isn’t comfortable or willing to seek male company, but easily settles in when the ladies are around?

Stop “coping” and speak up. This clearly bothers you, presumably because he doesn’t care what message his public behaviour sends to men and women alike.

He’s apparently been a “ladies’ man” on social scenes for some time, using his good looks to charm and hold onto women’s attention.

However, your brief mention of his discomfort in male company does raise a red flag: What’s that about?

Also, you’ve not mentioned how you’ve handled this so far.

Some suggestions:

Tell him that it makes you uncomfortable when he spends all his socializing time with other women, as if he constantly needs female approval/attention even though he has a wife.

Ask him - and yourself - how this impacts your relationship. Is he as attentive to you? And you to him? (It’s only fair to look at both sides of this).

Do you two discuss each other’s personal interests? Also, consider how your relationship has fared during the period of social isolation (i.e. no groups of women hanging on his every word.)

Or, did he maintain online or phone contact with any of “his” women friends?

One question, however, may best be discussed in counselling (accessible online during the pandemic):

Why is he so uncomfortable in male company?

Since his overt preference for women as his social audience bothers you, it’s a logical step to suggest that he get personal counselling about it, because it’s affecting your marriage.

Readers: If you’ve experienced similar behaviour from a partner, I’ll publish a selection, anonymously, of your responses.