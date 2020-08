My husband has lots of women friends through his work. He saw a couple of them daily when they worked at the same office. Some others met him through their jobs in promotions or sales, for other companies.

Even during these past months when he’s worked from home, eight women “regulars” would call/text, invite him to Zoom chats, to “stay in touch.”

My husband and I trust each other, which is why he’s been open with me about these friendships, and has even showed me their communication.

I never worried about him before. But I don’t fully trust one of the younger women who’s been openly determined to find a partner and have a baby.

She writes him about this and has even said she wants someone “just like him!”

Am I wrong in thinking this is going too far? My husband’s now uncomfortable too, but isn’t sure how to say this without insulting her, or being mistaken and looking the fool.

I don’t want to be on his case, since this woman’s the aggressor, and the others have gone overboard on their online communication.

What should I do that doesn’t belittle him or make me appear a shrew?

The Wife