I fell in love with a married man on a plane here from Miami just as the March lockdown had started.

We were both wearing masks, both wiping down the seats and trays, and there was an empty seat between us. I think the atmosphere of anxiety and stress allowed us to talk very personally.

He spoke warmly about his wife, lovingly about his two young daughters. I was unusually open about why my ex-husband and I had separated just six months earlier.

I’d dated a couple of men since, but no one interested me.

The flight wasn’t long, but by the time we landed, I knew I had a crush. We exchanged “business” emails.

I made the first contact, expressing concern about how things were going with everything so different.

We stayed in touch for three months. By then, we’d shared concerns for aging parents during the pandemic, the difficulties of his managing his business, the loneliness of my working from home…

Sometimes, not often, we teased about “having lunch together one of these days.” We came closer than that to meeting in a park half-way between his office and my apartment… he cancelled two days prior.

It was okay, because I knew by then that I’d fallen in love with his decency, and had no real expectation that we’d ever get together romantically.

I feel like I went through an important experience. What’s your take on this non-relationship story?

The Never-Happened Affair