I’m a male, 28, who’s fallen in love with a woman, 27, who’s beautiful, and very smart. She’s also from a very different culture which I admit I also found attractive.

She still lives with her parents and the whole immediate family from grandparents down to babies, is very close.

As soon as she recognized the threat of the coronavirus, my girlfriend insisted that I move into the large family home with her, or she wouldn’t be able to see me.

I explained this to my parents and they accepted it, though hesitantly. We stayed in touch online and I’d drive to their house and drop off groceries or treats at their door.

After living together for over six months, my girlfriend and her relatives are asking questions about our plans to marry.

When I told her and her parents that I can’t yet afford our own place, they all laughed and said it’d never be necessary.

I thought they meant that they’d help us financially with a down payment for an apartment, but then I realized that they expected us, like their older daughter, her husband and young kids, to always live with them. (They have a suite of rooms on the third floor).

The grandparents have their own large bedroom, bathroom, den, and mini-kitchen, in an attached wing off the main house.

When I told my girlfriend that I want us to have our own home, but that we’d still be close with her family, visit often, celebrate special occasions with them, etc., she cried and said that I don’t understand her or her background.

She said that I’d be insulting her family, and that I’m being racist if I can’t accept that theirs is a happier, healthier way to raise children and support each other.

She says she won’t compromise on this, and is very angry at me.

I don’t want to lose her. But I also don’t want to lose my sense of who I am and how I want to live, either.

Can people with very mixed backgrounds, live happily married ever after?

The Outsider