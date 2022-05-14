I’m a woman, early-40s, who routinely reads the Obituary pages in newspapers - including my own city’s newspaper and that in The New York Times.

I’m not unwell, nor expecting that people close to me will pass on in the near future... though like many unfortunate people, I lost an elderly aunt in a seniors’ home and a health-compromised neighbour to Covid-19 in early stages of the pandemic - a very sad time for everyone who lost someone dear.

I’m also not a morbid person fascinated by death or fear of it... not at this age, and hopefully never.

The truth is that I read the “obits” because I appreciate the rich fabric of a life that someone’s lived with purpose and adventure, achieving personal growth in their own humanity and appreciation of others, even if they’re strangers to me.

Above all else from these mini-profiles, is the joy when reading about someone who embraced a love that didn’t fade throughout their years - whether for a partner, dear friend, colleague, mentor, and all the grandchildren within their caring circle.

I know of some people who joke that they only read those profiles to congratulate themselves that they’re not on the page. “There’s still time ahead,” my late grandmother used to say.

But I conclude differently, feeling that “the time is now.”

Age 43 is ahead - still young, but requiring more thought on how to be the person I want to read about when it becomes my time.

If I love, it must be deeply. If I care about others, I must show it - whether through simple statements, a helping hand, or being charitable where and when there’s need.

What do you think about my fascination with obituaries? Is it really just a nosy interest in strangers I’ll never know?

Looking Ahead by Reading the Past