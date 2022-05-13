I’m a plumber’s apprentice, enjoying my chosen trade, and hoping to advance in it. We plumbers are badly needed when there’s a house or factory with faulty plumbing which could cause serious water damage to a family home, or large business employing many people.

They could be temporarily laid off, or having to leave their homes and usual comforts because of a plumbing accident.

You might be surprised that my training period has also raised a relationship issue which is worrying me.

A senior plumber has been assigned to train me in my apprentice course, but I’m having a problem with what he thinks is part of his job.

The problem is that my “teacher” treats me more like his son, than as a serious-minded apprentice eager to advance in my chosen trade.

He’s a very nice man, always interested in giving me advice as “a dad” (I have my own father who lives in another city).

But my “trainer” takes time from my work at hand. Instead of focusing only on plumbing, he’s telling me stories about raising young kids, how to keep a marriage happy, always being thoughtful of your partner, etc., etc.

How do I tell him without making him angry, that I want more focus on the things I need to know about plumbing, than on how to raise kids when I’m not even close to getting serious about marriage?

Getting Wrong Information