I’ve been close with my cousin since we were children and through our teenage years. Later, when both mid-20s, I got married and she hadn’t yet met anyone she found special.

I suddenly thought of my husband’s work colleague, who headed their business in another city.

My husband thought it an inspired match - both are attractive, accomplished, athletic and smart. Not long before the next meeting to be held here, my husband mentioned my cousin to his colleague. Whatever he said, it worked.

They met, married, moved together to his new position in the US, had a daughter and a son, and seemed very happy together.

Now, eight years later, he’s with someone else and we don’t know what to make of this.

We understand that nobody ever knows what’s really going on in others’ marriages, but my cousin’s also at a loss about what caused her now-ex to feel their marriage was no longer “great.”

My husband met the new wife at a business dinner when I was visiting my parents in another city. He said there was nothing remarkable about her, except what we’d expect - younger and doting.

My cousin’s also moved on as far as accepting reality. She’s only sorry that divorce causes upheaval and everyone suffers in some way... until they land on their feet again.

But I’m still wondering, what makes people in a seemingly great relationship, change everything?

When Great isn’t Good Enough