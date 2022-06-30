Is it possible to still love someone even though you know you can’t trust them?

I’ve loved someone for years, and repeatedly hoped they’d change. But I’ve always known that person wasn’t steady in their feelings for me. They had other partners - sometimes only for a short time, sometimes longer.

Even when they swore to do better, there’d be times of not coming home to me when we tried living together, of getting into bad situations, and even worse ones.

I’m a woman, 38, with a very good job, a group of strong, wonderful girlfriends, and parents who taught me to always take care of myself, emotionally as well as physically.

Despite all that backing, I let this one man play me for a fool when I knew all along, he hadn’t any moral strength. He’s very good-looking and trades on his image. I knew I had to protect myself from making the mistake of expecting him to change for the better, and take responsibility for what he’d promise and not deliver.

If any other woman were to ask me to assess the chances of a future with him, I’d know the answer in a second: He’d look deep into my eyes, then turn away, look in the mirror, and make empty boasting statements about himself.

Please, help me understand why I can recognize all this, and still cling to the possibility that he’ll change some day. I know the advice I need to follow is to just move on. Or is there a chance that he and I can ever become a happy, loving couple?

Can’t Trust Him