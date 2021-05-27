I’ve been dating a loving, caring man since September 2020. He said he enjoyed all the times we’ve spent together and that he loved me.

The only issue was his erectile dysfunction (ED) for which he was receiving treatment, as Viagra wasn’t effective. He sought additional medical procedures.

I said that his passion and caring gestures meant the world to me and showed how much he loved me, but that I understand he was frustrated.

Then, a family issue arose with his 20-year-old daughter. He wanted to keep it private and needed some time.

I respected his wishes and only reached out periodically to say I was thinking of him, hoped his family situation improved, and I was there for him if he wanted to talk.

After four weeks I asked if we could go for a walk in the park and connect for a short time. He said things were worse. However, he mentioned that his daughter went to stay with her mom for a few weeks.

Last week I sent him a letter describing how much I loved him. I said I didn’t want to give up on us but if he wanted to part ways, I wished him and his family happiness.

I received a text saying he’d read my letter several times which made this harder but he thought it best if we part ways. He said he was a little messed up now and added he was like this many years ago and it affected all those around him, so he won't let it happen again.

He wrote that sometimes when you love someone you need to let them go and said he could not say “sorry” to me enough.

I wasn't expecting this and had thought he’d want to continue our relationship.

I want to support him but he said he just thinks he’ll grow old and die alone. I don't know if he’s so depressed and keeping to himself because he feels he doesn't deserve to be loved.

I want to be there for him but also want to respect his wishes. Not sure what to do.

Heartbroken