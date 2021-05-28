In 2013, my girlfriend and I met as international students from the same country. We fell for each other and started living together in 2014.

Three years later, she introduced me to her father who enquired about where I come from, which caste, etc. It didn’t go well as I wasn't aware of any such beliefs from my family.

Several years later, her mom's health deteriorated due to genetic heart issues and she passed away. My girlfriend’s father and brother blamed her for her mom's demise due to her relationship with me (apparently as a low-caste human), which impacted her severely.

Previously, she’d been firm about our relationship since I first met her father.

We’ve since been living together peacefully and have a beautiful home, supporting each other through all phases of career, immigration and life.

But her father’s started forcing her to marry someone of his choice or else cut all ties with him.

There’s so much mental pressure from him that she’s unable to decide what she can do. She doesn't want to cut ties with her only parent.

I want my family to reach out to him but she’s worried that he might be rude to them. She can’t discuss our relationship with her father anymore because she’s afraid he and her brother will resume blaming her regarding her mother.

She started stonewalling me. I feel like we’re hardly a couple, we even sleep separately. When asked about it, she says it's all happening naturally.

After living together through so much for eight years, it's very painful to me the ways things are going.

I still love her just as I did when I met her for the first time while expecting nothing.

Separated by Caste