I’ve been in a common-law marriage for nine years, with two beautiful happy kids, ages six and four, a beautiful home in an area with exceptional schools and teachers.

My partner and I have known each other for 15 years but only moved in together once we decided to get a home and have children. We’ve been together nine years.

He’s very hot-tempered, had a difficult childhood, had to leave school in Grade 9 to support his family, and slept on the floor because of the many new immigrants his parents helped settle here.

He has a very expletive way of yelling and talking when mad.

His discipline when young was corporal and he’s still of this belief, which I don’t tolerate or allow. He tried anger management because I threatened to leave many times. He’d lie about having quit the therapy while I thought he was trying.

We’ve had on/off sessions where I don’t talk to him because he’s been very inconsiderate, mean to me, swearing and screaming.

He’s learned not to swear or argue in front of the kids, but I’m sure they’ve heard him. I encourage their self-discipline, and showing love, kindness, etc.

We haven’t slept together for a year; he stays in the basement as soon as dinner’s finished and I’m with the children and their care. I’ve really had it!

I’m in my early-40s and don’t want to delay a big separation when it’s too late for me to have a new long-term relationship.

I’m very protective of my children and am afraid to change their school, which is terrific because one is just getting settled in as she has problems socializing and with attention.

Our high-end home depends on our two incomes. By splitting up I couldn’t afford to live in this area or stay in this house.

I’m afraid this would affect the children, especially the one who’s been struggling with issues at school but now is happy.

My spouse is doing everything to make things better because he knows that I really mean it this time.

I never know if his behaviour will last, or as he always acts totally different to keep me then goes back to his unpredictable behaviour.

Example: I had surgery and he was yelling at me on the ride home because it was my fault that I didn’t do something at home.

I’m always to blame but I’m starting to feel better about myself.

How can I escape this situation without endangering my children with a move to a home with no pool, big yard, excellent school?

Torn