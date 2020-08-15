I'm a divorced male who was married for 25 years and had two children, now in their late-20s.

After having children, my ex-wife displayed terrible mood swings, extreme stubbornness, and unreasonable, manipulative, controlling, dependent behaviour.

She couldn't keep a job nor get along with most people. Every issue became an argument. She was never sorry for her behaviour, never forgave nor forgot.

Eventually, what appeared to be a bad psychotic break towards me and other family members, made it impossible for me to stay.

My children had just graduated university and college. The divorce was very bitter (her). I tried hard to be fair and reasonable. There’s been no contact since we separated.

Unfortunately, my children also have had no contact with me.

She’d flatly refused going for counselling/therapy. Throughout our marriage, I saw doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, and marriage counsellors.

Their persistent advice: If she wouldn’t seek counselling with me or alone, I should leave.

But I couldn't break up my family and felt some responsibility to look after her.

I was the sole bread-winner and worried about the financial impact of divorce. I also knew sharing custody would be a living hell, so I stayed, which jeopardized my physical and mental health.

I was forced to take medical retirement at 51.

Throughout our marriage, I researched manic depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia but her symptoms/behaviour were never a match.

Recently friends and family who worked in psychiatric health care and knew my ex-wife said they were pretty sure she had a personality disorder.

I'm worried about what effect she's having on our children.

I'm concerned that personality disorders could be genetic and my kids could be susceptible.

Worries for Adult Kids