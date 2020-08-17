I’d been good friends for almost a year with a guy I met at the gym we both attended. I’m 31, he’s 33.

We’re both single, working, have our own apartments, located not far from each other. We found we had similar interests in hiking, biking and attending small theatre productions.

It was no surprise that one night we ended up drinking wine back at his place and had sex. We both knew that it didn’t mean we were in love, but it was good sex and neither of us was in a relationship. We were friends with benefits.

That was in February. Then, Covid-19 became a frightening threat, the lockdown was ordered in March, and we decided to “isolate” through our two small apartments, with no other visitors.

(He’s from another city where his parents live, mine are in another country, so no one else needed us in person).

We both worked from our own places, both cooked. We alternated which home where we’d get together to eat, several times weekly. And almost always had sex.

It was a perfect arrangement. We were never in the other’s way, never grumpy about who didn’t do some chore, had companionship for our socially-distanced walks, and were never sexually or emotionally frustrated.

Until now. As some restrictions lifted, he went with a friend for a patio lunch, saw a woman he’d dated until she got engaged to someone else, learned they broke up and felt the same strong attraction.

He’d already gotten together with her twice, before he told me about it. They’ve had sex. He apologized but says he’s serious about her.

I’m thinking that it’s the end of our friendship and the benefits. Is it wrong for me to feel he cheated on me?

End of Perfect Arrangement