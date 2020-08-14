I’m a man, 34, who fell in love and got married. Everything seemed great until my bride was convinced by her parents that if we moved in with them, we’d save enough money to buy a house.

We moved in but were given little time or space on our own.

My wife slipped back into “daughter” mode and when the lockdown came a few months later, she and her mother just talked all day (her father shops and does the cooking).

She’d be exhausted when I came back from my work which was still an essential service.

In the evenings, I was stuck with her father’s endless interest in TV re-runs and her mother’s constant commentaries.

I told my wife about the frustration I felt as we lost the closeness we once had, but she said it was the pandemic affecting me, everything would be fine when it’s over.

She obviously told her mother all this and the next day I got the lecture: “Our daughter needs us now more than ever! She’d be miserable alone in an apartment while you’d go to work!”

As if I was going there for fun!

I feel that our marriage has been sabotaged by parents who won’t let go. What should I do?

Lonely Groom