My boyfriend and I, mid-30s, were eating out at a patio dinner recently along with another couple. The other three were enjoying some wine as we waited for our order.

It was the first time since the pandemic that we could get together and our feelings were very upbeat.

Suddenly, it changed for me. Two very attractive women were being ushered to a table nearby. My boyfriend openly ogled them and made an appreciative comment.

The women heard nothing and didn’t notice him. The couple with us merely looked and the man smiled.

But I was hurt and felt humiliated. I looked sharply at my boyfriend, but he brushed it off, with a “What? Nothing’s wrong!”

I know the wine contributed. He’s a good man and we love each other. But after months of not socializing, this chance to enjoy friends’ company suddenly left me feeling empty.

Did I overreact? Is there some way I can explain to my boyfriend why his enthused reaction to these women upset me?

I’ve had no reason throughout our six years together, to feel insecure about him or our relationship.

Was It Him/Me or the Wine?