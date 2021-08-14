Two years ago, before the pandemic, I was dating a man who lives in another city but had to come to my city for his work as a salesman.

A mutual friend had given him my contacts, and he sounded very interesting during our chats. We also communicated online and while he was a bit overweight, he was good-looking in a sexy way. He also had a great sense of humour.

We had a couple of dinners together, and the next time he was in town we had sex at his hotel. We were both in our early 40s, divorced and had kids. So, neither of us were thinking whether this would last or lead to something serious over time, or any other dreamscapes.

But I did like him and enjoy his company and he certainly seemed to feel the same way. He introduced me to his closest friend who lives in my city. When with me, whether at a movie or a restaurant, he always sat close to me, squeezing my arm or my hand. He gave me a lovely feeling of being attractive and desired.

When he had to go overseas for a couple of weeks, he said he’d miss talking to me as he’d be very busy. When he returned, he was in town and at my door the minute I said I was home alone (my kids with their father).

He seemed awkward, sat apart from me. That’s when I knew he hadn’t travelled alone. When confronted, he admitted that he had a steady girlfriend in his city and they’d made the trip together as a “vacation.”

I felt such a fool.

I’m a grownup and could forgive myself (and him, too, “sort-of”) for the couple of sexual encounters. But I was never a “player,” and realized that he was. It felt degrading even though he assured me he “liked” me a lot. But he’d been dishonest with me, so I ended contact.

About six months later he called to say one thing that’s left me questioning such relationships to this day. He said, “We’re too old to give up on being friends when we had such good times together and respect for each other.”

Bull? Another come-on he uses to keep someone available when he’s in another city?

I’d heard that he married his girlfriend. But he was alone for dinner the next time he was in my city and called me from the restaurant. I went there to meet him, just to show I was as mature as he about “friendships.”

He started playing footsie with my shoe. I got up and left.

My question: What makes a person of good intellect and successful work/home life, married to someone he/she clearly loves, purposefully cheat whenever there’s a chance... even seek to cheat?

The “Footsie” Signal