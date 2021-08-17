My friend, who’s separated recently, heard from her son, mid-20s, that his father told him that his mother had an affair, was going to run off with the guy, and that’s why his father left her.

I know that the father lied.

I’ve been close to my friend for the past eight years. She loves her son and his younger sister, and would never just suddenly leave for another man. She’d know that would destroy their trust in her, hurt them deeply, risk their not speaking to her and relating only to their father.

Fortunately, my friend’s too smart and committed to her children for that. She told her son, “Not only is it not true, but ask yourself this: Why would your father say this to you and put this image in your head?”

She then answered for him: “He’s hurting, as we all are, because the break-up of our marriage is hard on us all. But we’re both still staying close to you and your sister.”

I admire my friend’s response. But too often I hear similarly stupid things separated/divorced men and women tell their children about their other parent.

Even if parents are upset, aren’t they causing their own kids more problems with the negative stories and images they pass along?

Divorce Dramas