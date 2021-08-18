She might not like the way I start the conversation and bam! I might lose the only chance I had. After that even being nice to her would make me look creepy.

I live in a common rented house with a few girls. I like one, but have never had the guts to talk to her, because she might have different interests and choices than me.

There’s nothing “creepy” about being friendly. In fact, by not talking to one of the young women living in a shared house, you’d eventually appear stand-offish. It’s more natural and pleasant when everyone at least knows each other’s name.

People can make wrong assumptions about those who don’t say a simple “Hi, how’s it going?” Especially here, where they see you fairly regularly in a house where you all live.

Since you’re socially shy around her, understand this: No one expects a first conversation to be a full-on discussion about shared interests. That’s why a lot of people start off saying something about the weather... because it is something in common. There’s nothing wrong on a day of pounding rain, to offer to do a coffee run for the few girls who are home.

Even if no one accepts, you’ll have shown that you’re a decent, friendly guy.

It seems that you’re not very experienced at dating, and that the object of your interest is likely also young.

So, if you suddenly started asking her many questions about herself and her special interests, it’s likely she’d be more put off than if you just smiled, introduced yourself with your name, and asked hers.

Next time you see her, you can say hello, and, if she answers or smiles back, maybe ask if she’s there to go to school or work? If she responds, you say a little about yourself.

After that, you’ll know whether there’s more to talk about, or not. My strongest advice, is to take it slow, be polite, and be helpful.