I’ve seen emails showing that my husband cheated with four other women from 2015 to 2017, giving them his phone number and pictures of himself.

He was messaging them after our first child was born and while I was pregnant with our second child.

But I didn’t think he was cheating as he loves me a lot.

Then, several months ago when his email was open on his laptop, I saw the emails that showed he was signed onto a dating app as a single man.

With one woman, he tried to make plans to meet and said he was willing to pay for all the trips.

He’s now said it was a stupid mistake, he loves me, and he wants me as the mother of his kids.

He said he never met any of them in person.

But something I don’t understand: He also had a problem getting sexually active with me, even a couple of months after we married.

Then he started taking pills for it, and still does.

It’s me who has to get him to make love. I’m 12 years younger than he is, and it was a love marriage.

I know he has stress and problems in his family. He says that affects his sex life.

He deleted those emails in front of me.

But I jointly emailed all those women and told them he’s been cheating with them at the same time, and that he’s married with kids. But no reply.

I love him. Should I believe him? What should I do?

Mother of His Kids