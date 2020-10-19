My wife of 12 years is outgoing with people, creative with crafts, and adept at technology.

She’s always involved in a project, many of them helpful to our kids or our community.

But never one that brings income into our household.

I respect her skills and her outreach to pitch in where there are needs.

She was one of the first in our community early in the pandemic to organize a circle of mask-making volunteers. They gave them away to people who’d lost their jobs.

She formerly made costumes for our daughters’ school plays (they’re ages 10 and 11).

She’s been teaching the girls from earliest age, how to use devices for researching answers to simple questions, while still restricting their time on devices for just chatting.

She also regularly drops groceries off to a neighbour who’s restricted in mobility. Many people admire her.

I’m one of them of course, and I also love her, trust her, and respect her.

But I’m a salaried guy in an accounting position, with an income that just covers our modest living costs.

Fortunately, I’ve been able to work at home during Covid, and am still employed. If not, we’d be in big financial trouble.

Given my wife’s creative talent, many practical skills, and her positive energy, I’ve always believed she could find a good job if she tried.

Also, given our daughters’ approach to teenage years and future goals, which I’m sure will bring extra expenses, becoming a two-income family would be extremely helpful!

I sometimes wonder if, despite receiving constant kudos, she’s terrified of failure at something new and different.

How can I get her to recognize that she, too, should be contributing to our finances and helping increase them for our children’s future and the costs of their higher education?

Frustrated Father/Loving Husband