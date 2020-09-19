I’m beginning to think that the woman I married four years ago isn’t the same woman with whom I fell in love.

We met at a popular bar, she caught my eye from across the room and waved me over. We drank and laughed together, exchanged phone numbers and agreed to go on a date in a couple of days.

From that first date, it quickly became a steady thing. She would join me and bring along a friend if I was drinking with my pals. She watched hockey with me and yelled at every goal. She’d be out the door with me for all my spur-of-the-moment ideas.

We were both 28, and crazy in love.

But it’s all different now. I understand, that in these past months, Covid has changed a lot for everyone, including me. But she changed even more when our daughter was born three years ago.

Her mother lives nearby and wants to babysit as much as possible and our little one adores her grandma, so I’ve pointed out that there is still plenty of time for my wife to come out with me.

Now, she won’t even watch hockey and goes to another room to read. The worst part is that she resents when I do the things I’ve always done.

She berates me when I go out with my friends, even though I invite her along.

I’ve asked her why she’s so angry at me. But she just turns away. How do I get my wife back?

Confused Guy