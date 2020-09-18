My sister is ten years older than me. I watched with awe when I was a flower girl at her wedding, as she walked up the aisle to marry a man she loved.

It didn’t hurt that, for my parents and our family, the groom ticked every box that added up to “a perfect match.”

We were all overjoyed when their first son was born a year later, and thrilled again a year later when his brother arrived.

My sister was smart, but put aside going to university and personal ambition other than to give these two little boys a very happy home life.

None of us - neither family nor close friends - knew that she was living with serious disappointments and doubts in the relationship with her husband.

It soon became apparent to her that, while her husband wanted to “settle down” with a wife, he did not want much intimacy, distraction from his work, nor any let up of his own special interests.

She was on her own emotionally, but for her sons. I later learned that she did try to get her husband to see how remote he was from her, but that he just brushed her off.

When the boys went to school, she took up painting, and that opened up a whole new world and gave her renewed confidence in herself. She asked her husband to attend marriage counselling with her. He refused. Instead, he suggested she stop painting as it was distracting her with a false dream of having an artist’s career.

She knew this tension could lead to leaving her husband and all that goes with divorce. She just couldn’t see herself changing the boys’ lives so drastically.

So, she kept all the emotional turmoil to herself.

When the boys were 13 and 11 my sister could no longer bear her own despair. She saw a counsellor on her own, then a lawyer, and she divorced.

She was right about her sons’ reaction. They were devastated. Their father badmouthed her, yet he also spent more time with his sons than ever before.

As they went through their teens, the older boy chose to see less of his mother, the younger boy became moody and morose and did poorly at school.

Knowing now all that I do about my sister’s difficult and lonely marriage and its breakup seven years ago, I question whether the long-held belief about staying together until death isn’t actually a cruel life sentence in such cases.

Wouldn’t it have been healthier for all if they’d divorced at the time of their obvious differences, and co-parented their kids from then?

Witness to Sadness