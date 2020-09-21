My ex-wife and I first became friends in primary school and we’ve always stayed in touch, even after we split up.

We had no children together but had raised and buried two dogs we’d both loved over our ten-year marriage. I sometimes think our growing apart was because, after the intense romance we shared in our 20s, we’d become more like best friends.

At work, I was pursued by another woman and felt flattered. My ex discovered the affair, she insisted I leave, we sold the house and divided the money.

My girlfriend was determined that we marry, but I wasn’t ready. She became angry, met and married someone else.

By this time my ex was in a relationship and I started dating someone pretty steadily.

Another five years passed and my ex-wife and I had both become single and became closer again.

It seemed we were meant to be together, but had needed to grow more mature and understanding of each other.

But even though we’ve now bought a new house and are living together and plan to remarry, she’s been phoned and emailed by her former boyfriend, who insists she’s making a mistake.

He tells her that I can’t be trusted, that I cheated on her before and will again. He’s tried to make a case that I abandoned her.

So far, she’s told him bluntly that he’s wrong. I’ve said if he contacts her again, she should block him on all platforms.

Do you think we have a chance at a happy remarriage?

Second Time Lucky?