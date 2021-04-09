My boyfriend of ten months won't tell me his address. There are plenty of other issues.

He got together with me and hid the fact of having another female in his life. He moved in with me for one month, but I kicked him out because I found out about her.

I was upset and hurt. He always talks about God and even said to me that only he, my boyfriend, can save me... not Jesus Christ. I’m a Christian and have faith. He has a tight bond with my young son and taught him how to pray.

But he never wants to listen to me when I have to speak even though communication and trust are the key to good relationships.

He only sleeps for a few hours for weeks and becomes delusional.

He has the other woman under a power of attorney and tells me he took her off it and she’s not getting anything now.

He is sneaky and so passive aggressive. He admitted to me that he has 13 different personalities and that he also is one of the 144,000 chosen who’s marked to deliver messages as a son of God.

He manipulates people and plays the victim. Then he also isolates. We spent two different periods with no contact for almost 14 days. The last time it was 30 full days. I need your help.

Secrets and Delusions