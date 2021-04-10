I was single and dating in my 20's. When I got into a relationship with a married man, he told me that he was not happy and was going to leave his wife. But I knew that it was never going to happen.

I saw different single men as well back then, but only that one married man. It was about eight years after I was in that relationship with the married man, when I started dating the man who’d become my husband.

After finding my husband, I’ve never been interested in anyone else. I married him when I was in my early 30's and we had our daughter after we married.

My husband and I had spoken to each other about our pasts and my former relationship with the married man had never seemed to be an issue. Until now.

After 20 years of marriage my husband is calling me a cheater. He only had two girlfriends in his past - one while in high school and one after, while he was in college.

I really don't understand how I would be considered a cheater when I never cheated on him, nor was ever thinking of finding someone new.

I keep on being told by him that, “once a cheater, always a cheater.”

He tells me that guys keep checking me out when he and I are together. For the last five-plus years, he’s been tracking my comings and goings at work.

I work full-time and my husband has a paper route and works at home. He has never had a full-time job since even before we got married. As my father had said to me, I am the supporter (male role of the family) while my husband stays home.

Please help me understand his comments.

Not A Cheater!