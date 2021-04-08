I've been dating a mid-60s widower for 11 months. I'm 61 and divorced, we met online. We're both professionals and enjoy the same activities.

After dating for a month, I learned his wife had passed away two weeks before we met (after a very long illness). They hadn’t had a physical relationship for seven years.

I was stunned by how quickly he started looking, but he’s incredibly romantic, fun to be with, and said he was smitten with me. So, I kept seeing him.

At the four-month mark, he started seeing a therapist about an emotional crash. He cried nightly for hours; choked up frequently when we were together.

I limited our dates to Saturday/Sunday over seven months. He’s told no one about me though he's met my kids and my friends. He insists he's in love with me.

The anniversary of her passing is soon, and I want to see if he’ll get through his grieving and focus on us.

He doesn't want to break up but isn't ready for marriage or living together. He also doesn't want his stepdaughter to learn about me because she might stop talking to him.

I think we could be a great couple if/when he gets through the grieving. Is it worth waiting? I feel like the other woman.

Grief vs Romance